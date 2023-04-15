Petrol soars to Rs282 per litre as govt hikes fuel prices

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Saturday night increased the prices of petrol by Rs10 per litre for the next 15 days, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced.

In a televised address, the finance minister said that the rationale behind a hike in the price of petroleum products was the “increase in petroleum prices in the international market and exchange rate variation”.

As a result, price of petrol has been increased to Rs282 per litre, while high-speed diesel (HSD) and light diesel oil rates will remain stable at Rs293 per litre and Rs174.68 per litre, respectively.

Meanwhile, the government increased the price of kerosene oil by Rs5.78 per litre, moving it from Rs180.28 per litre to Rs186.07 per litre.

Earlier on March 31, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced that the prices of petrol and diesel will remain unchanged for the next 15 days. The federal government decided to maintain the petroleum products prices for the next 15 days.

On March 15, the government increased the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs5 and Rs13 per litre.

