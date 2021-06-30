Petrol made Rs2 expensive, diesel more than Re1

ISLAMABAD: The petroleum ministry has announced Wednesday via a notification an upward revision in petroleum prices in a fortnightly meeting with a hike in petrol of Rs2 a liter to now sell at Rs112.69, ARY News reported.

The other petroleum products to see the hike include high-speed diesel which is made Re1.44 to now sell at Rs113.99, the notification announced.

Separately, the prices of kerosene oil have been raised by Rs3.86 and it will be sold for Rs85.7.

The political communication special aide for the prime minister Shahbaz Gill tweeted on the development that the petroleum regulatory initially recommended over Rs6 increase in the petrol price.

انٹرنیشنل مارکیٹ میں قیمتوں میں اضافے کی وجہ سے اوگرا نے 6 روپے 5 پیسے فی لیٹر پیٹرول کی قیمت میں اضافہ تجویز کیا تھا۔لیکن وزیراعظم نے صرف 2 روپے فی لیٹر اضافے کی اجازت دی ہے۔ ڈیزل فی لیٹر3 روپے 44پیسے اضافے کی تجویز تھی لیکن صرف ایک روپئیہ چوالیس پیسے اضافے کی اجازت دی گئی ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/JlxH32hhGJ — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) June 30, 2021

SAPM Gill said the PM only approved Rs2 hike instead.

According to the new scheduled prices, for the next 15 days before new revision will be observed, light-diesel prices have also been upped by RS3.72 to now sell at Rs83.4, notificaion added.