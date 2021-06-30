Wednesday, June 30, 2021
type here...
HomeBusiness
Web Desk

Petrol made Rs2 expensive, diesel more than Re1

test

ISLAMABAD: The petroleum ministry has announced Wednesday via a notification an upward revision in petroleum prices in a fortnightly meeting with a hike in petrol of Rs2 a liter to now sell at Rs112.69, ARY News reported.

The other petroleum products to see the hike include high-speed diesel which is made Re1.44 to now sell at Rs113.99, the notification announced.

Separately, the prices of kerosene oil have been raised by Rs3.86 and it will be sold for Rs85.7.

The political communication special aide for the prime minister Shahbaz Gill tweeted on the development that the petroleum regulatory initially recommended over Rs6 increase in the petrol price.

SAPM Gill said the PM only approved Rs2 hike instead.

According to the new scheduled prices, for the next 15 days before new revision will be observed, light-diesel prices have also been upped by RS3.72 to now sell at Rs83.4, notificaion added.

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.