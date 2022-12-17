Petrol prices reduced by Rs22 in three months: Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday pointed out that the federal government has provided maximum relief to people of Pakistan by reducing prices of petrol by Rs22.63 per litre in past three months, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In a statement, the finance minister said that the incumbent government provided maximum relief on petroleum products to facilitate the masses in the country.

Total reduction in petroleum products during October-December 2022 period 👇 pic.twitter.com/RtNVEgRj4J — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) December 17, 2022

Ishaq Dar said that during the period from September 30 to December 15, 2022, the petrol price in the country was reduced by Rs 22.63 as it went down from Rs 247.43 to Rs 214.80 per litre.

Meanwhile, the prices of diesel and light diesel oil were also reduced by Rs19.63 and Rs28.28 per litre respectively during the three months period.

The minister further said that the price of diesel reduced from Rs247.43 to Rs 227.80 per litre and price of light diesel oil was brought down from Rs197.26 to Rs169 per litre to provide maximum relief to general public in the county.

He added that the price of kerosene oil was also reduced by Rs30.19 per litre as it went down from Rs202.02 in September 30, 2022 to Rs171.84 in December 15, 2022.

It is pertinent to mention here that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on December 15 announced the reduction in petrol prices by Rs10 per litre.

Addressing a press conference, he said that the price of petrol has been slashed by Rs10 per litre, and prices of kerosene and high-speed diesel have been reduced by Rs7 per litre.

