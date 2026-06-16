'Petrol prices will come down'

LAHORE: Petroleum product prices are expected to decrease globally following the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a development resulting from a landmark agreement reached between the United States and Iran, ARY News reported.

Speaking at a press conference today, Punjab Information Minister Uzma Bukhari stated that the provincial government will ensure the benefits of these lower international oil prices are fully transferred to the public.

Turning her attention to local matters, the Minister discussed the recently presented Punjab Budget, describing it as a balanced and tax-free plan.

She highlighted that the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) had achieved a 34 percent increase in tax collection compared to the previous year.

Bukhari emphasized that while no new taxes will be imposed in this budget, major business institutions that have historically evaded taxes will now be strictly required to pay their fair share.

She also informed the media that Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz had recently undergone surgery. Despite medical advice to skip the budget session, the Chief Minister chose to attend anyway.

Regarding regional infrastructure, Bukhari noted that electric buses have successfully been launched in South Punjab.

Addressing critics, she remarked that they “should get their eyes checked” to truly see the rapid development taking place across the province.

She also extended ironic thanks to the opposition, noting that they listened to the budget address while standing together in lines.

Concluding her briefing, Bukhari reiterated that Punjab has once again presented a surplus budget, utilizing its own resources to place a special focus on the development of education, health, agriculture, and social welfare sectors.