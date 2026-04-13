Petrol pump fined Rs11 mln over fuel adulteration, hoarding

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) fined owner of petrol pump for mixing chemicals in fuel as the body continues actions to ensure purity of fuel.

According to details, OGRA launched a crackdown on petrol adulteration and illegal hoarding, fining the owner of Rana Filling Station in Muzaffargarh Rs11 million.

The action was taken after ARY News aired a report highlighting the illegal storage of oil. Subsequently, OGRA teams conducted a raid at the site. Sources revealed that more than 135,000 litres of petrol and diesel were being stored without a licence at the facility.

Laboratory analysis of the seized fuel samples confirmed the presence of harmful chemical adulterants in both petrol and diesel. The report further disclosed that petroleum products were being stored, mixed with chemicals, and then distributed to various areas.

OGRA has cancelled the petrol pump’s No Objection Certificate (NOC) and ordered the seizure of machinery, equipment and storage tanks. The district administration has also been directed to take custody of all petroleum products.

The petrol pump was operating under a private oil company, and OGRA has now decided to initiate action against the company as well. The authority stated that no leniency would be shown towards those involved in illegal practices or actions that could damage citizens’ vehicles.