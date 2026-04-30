Petrol pumps to close from May 1 to 5? Key clarification emerges

Islamabad: Reports circulating on social media claiming that petrol pumps across Pakistan would remain closed from May 1 to May 5 created confusion and concern among the public on Thursday, ARY News reported.

However, authorities and stakeholders have strongly denied these claims, terming them baseless and misleading.

Petrol Pump Owners Association Rejects Strike Call

The All Pakistan Petroleum Pump Owners Association has officially dismissed rumours of any strike or shutdown.

Vice Chairman Noman Butt clarified that there is no call for a strike from May 1 to May 5, and all petrol pumps across the country will continue to operate normally without interruption.

OGRA Confirms Normal Fuel Supply Across Country

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) also issued a statement rejecting the circulating claims, stating that reports of petrol pump closures are completely false.

OGRA confirmed that no petroleum association has announced any strike and assured that fuel supply remains stable and uninterrupted nationwide.

Oil Companies Advisory Council Dismisses False Claims

The Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) also refuted the rumours, calling them part of a misleading social media campaign.

The council stated that Pakistan currently has sufficient fuel reserves, including 28 days of petrol and 34 days of diesel stock, ensuring an uninterrupted supply to consumers.

Public Urged to Ignore Misinformation

Authorities have urged the public not to trust unverified social media posts and warned against the spread of misinformation by “miscreant elements” attempting to create panic.

Consumers have been assured that all petrol pumps will remain open and fuel supply will continue as normal across the country.