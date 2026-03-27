Petrol Relief For Motorcyclists- Initial Details Revealed

ISLAMABAD: The government has developed a mobile application to provide subsidized petrol, proposing a 20-litre monthly quota for motorcyclists and rickshaw owners, ARY News reported.

The federal government has finalized a plan to provide fuel relief to low-income citizens, specifically targeting motorcyclists and rickshaw drivers, in response to the ongoing energy crisis stemming from regional geopolitical tensions.

Following government directives, the Ministry of Information Technology has developed a specialized mobile app to ensure the transparent distribution of subsidized fuel.

The app is currently undergoing trials.

Under this program, tracking devices will be provided to 12,000 petrol pumps, and specific nozzles will be installed to ensure that the low-income strata of society can access cheaper fuel.

Downloading and Registration

To access the benefit, citizens must download the app and register by entering their CNIC (Identity Card) and the registration numbers of their motorcycles or rickshaws. A suggested quota of 20 litres has been set for these users.

The automated system will allot quotas based on customer needs and fuel availability.

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Authorities stated that the burden of rising international oil prices will be shifted to high-volume consumers, while low-income individuals will be protected through this digital subsidy.

Furthermore, authorities mentioned that while including vehicles up to 800cc in the scheme is currently being discussed, no final decision has been made yet.