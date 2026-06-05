ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to release the fifth and sixth installments of its Petrol Subsidy Scheme during June 2026, providing financial relief to motorcyclists, public transport operators, vehicle owners, and farmers affected by rising fuel prices.

The decision was made during a review meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad.

According to an official statement, the meeting reviewed the implementation of the fuel subsidy programme, which was launched to mitigate the impact of higher fuel costs resulting from regional tensions and war-related disruptions.

Officials informed the meeting that four installments of the subsidy scheme had already been successfully disbursed over the past two months on a biweekly basis.

Under the latest phase of the programme, eligible beneficiaries are expected to receive a combined payment of Rs4,000 through the fifth and sixth installments during the current month.

The meeting also reviewed progress on transparency, accountability, and coordination with provincial governments to ensure the effective implementation of the scheme.

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Expressing satisfaction with the programme’s progress, Ishaq Dar directed relevant authorities to maintain close coordination and strengthen monitoring mechanisms to ensure that maximum benefits reach the intended recipients.

Participants in the meeting included Special Assistant Tariq Bajwa, the Secretary Petroleum, chief secretaries of all provinces, and other senior government officials.

The Fuel Subsidy Scheme is aimed at providing targeted relief to vulnerable segments of society amid persistent pressure from rising fuel prices.