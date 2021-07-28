Petrol being sold at ‘Rs700′ per litre due to tourists’ influx in northern areas

PESHAWAR/Gilgit: The petrol shortage has hit the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province hard as most of the filling stations in the far-flung districts including Swat, Kalam are without petrol for the past several days, ARY News reported.

Since Eidul Azha, the number of tourists in the scenic northern areas of the country has increased dramatically especially the popular hill station of Swat. According to reports, petrol reportedly is being sold at Rs700 per litre in Swat.

Thousands of tourists thronging the picturesque Kalam valley in Swat had to face the worst road blockades and traffic jams and fuel shortages.

Hundreds of vehicles are present in the area with many running low on fuel.

The same petrol shortage situation is being witnessed in Gilgit Baltistan also. The GB chief minister took notice of petrol shortage in the region and directed authorities concerned to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Earlier today, the Provincial Tourism Department has advised tourists to keep caution amid rain forecast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A spokesperson of the tourism department has asked tourists to take precautionary steps for safety during the monsoon rainfall.

The visitors in the province should avoid to take their vehicles in flowing flood water and visiting rivers, rain drains and other courses of the rainwater, according to the department.

“The tourists should remain in contact with the district administration in case of flooding situation,” the tourism department advised.