KARACHI: Fears of a petrol shortage have emerged across Pakistan, including Karachi, after oil dealers claimed that oil marketing companies (OMCs) have started limiting the supply of petroleum products amid rising global oil prices, ARY News reported.

According to Sindh Petroleum Dealers Association President Amir Khan, OMCs have imposed allocations on all petrol pumps, resulting in reduced fuel supplies. He said the situation could lead to shortages if the issue is not addressed.

Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association Vice Chairman Tariq Hassan also warned that the reduced supply to petrol pumps could create a shortage of petroleum products in different parts of the country.

However, sources in oil marketing companies said petrol pumps are receiving supplies based on their average monthly sales, adding that dealers’ additional demand is not being entertained under the current allocation system.

The sources maintained that fuel dealers often raise concerns whenever international oil prices increase, while they reduce purchases when a cut in domestic petroleum prices is expected.

The development comes after the Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) sent an urgent letter to the federal petroleum minister, warning of a possible petrol shortage and seeking immediate government intervention.

According to the OCAC, Pakistan currently has around 370,000 tonnes of petrol, enough for only 15 days. The council said delays in customs clearance are preventing imported fuel from reaching the local market on time, increasing the risk of shortages, particularly in upcountry areas.

The advisory body also said the delay in approving a Pakistan State Oil (PSO) import cargo has added further pressure on the country’s fuel supply chain.

OCAC urged the government to immediately release Rs66.7 billion in outstanding Price Differential Claims (PDC) owed to oil marketing companies, saying the industry is already facing severe financial pressure due to rising petroleum import costs.

The council also called for removing hurdles in customs clearance through the WeBOC system, warning that without urgent financial relief and administrative measures, timely imports of petroleum products could be affected, increasing the possibility of supply disruptions across the country.

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