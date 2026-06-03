Petrol shortage in THIS city leads to long queues

QUETTA: Residents of Quetta are facing severe difficulties as long queues form at fuel stations due to an intense petrol crisis in the provincial capital, ARY News reported.

Owing to the acute shortage in the city, most petrol pumps have shut down. At the few stations that remain open, queues of cars, motorcycles, and heavy vehicles stretching for miles can be witnessed.

Citizens expressed frustration, stating that they are ready to pay full price for fuel, yet the administration has completely failed to ensure its availability. Meanwhile, people are forced to wait for hours at the few locations where the commodity is still accessible.

On the grim issue of petrol scarcity, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Quetta, Mehar Ullah Badini, stated in his presser that illegal Iranian petrol is being supplied to many areas of the city, creating a hindrance for the conventional local supply.

The DC apprised that the administration took immediate notice of the shortage and has contacted pump owners. He further claimed that the petrol supply to city stations has already been increased and the situation will normalize soon.

Earlier, in the past month of May, the price of Iranian petrol (smuggled fuel) in Balochistan has increased significantly, with rates rising from Rs170-180 per litre to Rs200-210 per litre in parts of the province.

According to local fuel traders, the increase was recorded in border and coastal areas of Gwadar district adjoining Iran.

Traders associated with the oil business said the price hike was mainly caused by the closure of business activities in the border area of Kuntani Hor, which is considered a major source of goods smuggling from the Iran border.

They said Iranian petrol, which was previously being sold at Rs170 to Rs180 per litre, is now being sold at Rs200 to Rs210 per litre in Gwadar and nearby areas.

The increase comes amid rising fuel prices across the country, adding further pressure on consumers already struggling with inflation.