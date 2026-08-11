Petrol pump owners announce indefinite strike from THIS date

The Petroleum dealers in Pakistan have announced to close petrol stations across the country from 06:00 AM on 15 August 2026, in an indefinite strike for their demands.

The announcement follows a similar move by goods transporters, who have also raised concerns over government policies.

The Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) said the decision to shut petrol stations was taken at a meeting of dealers from across the country.

Association officials said the strike would continue until their demands were accepted by the government.

PPDA chairman Malik Khuda Bakhsh said dealers had run out of patience and were under pressure from their 14,000 members.

Read Also: Goods transporters refuse to end nationwide strike after third round of talks

“We will not reopen petrol stations until our demands are met,” he said.

Vice-chairman of the association, Anwar Kamal, claimed that the government had not contacted the association during the past two weeks.

He also said dealers had not been informed of any progress on their demand for an increase in their profit margin on petroleum products.

The association warned that the nationwide closure would continue indefinitely if the government failed to address its demands.