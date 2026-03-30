Petrol stations to remain under strict monitoring in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Monday ordered strict monitoring of extraordinary sales at petrol pumps across the country, ARY News reported.

OGRA issued the advisory in the aftermath of a fuel crisis stemming from the conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran.

The regulatory body has directed Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to maintain stern oversight of their retail outlets.

In addition to monitoring unusual sales of petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD), OGRA has ordered OMCs to ensure the uninterrupted supply of petroleum products nationwide.

The authority further instructed OMCs to strengthen their internal monitoring systems and immediately report any suspicious sales activities.

OGRA warned that prompt action will be taken against any illegal or irregular sales at filling stations.

The advisory emphasized that fuel must be provided to consumers based on actual demand, noting that these measures aim to maintain transparency and stability within the supply chain.

Earlier, on the directions of the Prime Minister, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has been provided with the first tranche of 27 billion rupees to settle claims arising from the petrol price difference claims.

These funds have been allocated from the Prime Minister’s Austerity Fund to address the Price Differential Claims resulting from the Government’s decision to shield consumers from the impact of rising international oil prices.

The funds were arranged through various expenditure reduction measures implemented within the federal government and deposited into the PM Austerity Fund.

The Pakistan government is also considering additional cost-cutting measures to ensure public relief is provided while staying within the budget and identifying additional savings.