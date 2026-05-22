PESHAWAR: The Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued an important update for vehicle owners, including motorcyclists, who have not yet received petrol subsidy payments.

In a statement posted on social media, the department said that the government has started disbursing petrol subsidy payments under the Fuel Subsidy Scheme through the State Bank of Pakistan for several vehicle categories, including long vehicles (trailers), buses, delivery vans/loaders, trucks, and minibuses/vans.

The department outlined three eligibility conditions for receiving the subsidy: the vehicle must be registered in the owner’s name and linked with their CNIC, a valid route permit must be issued in the owner’s name, and a bank account must also be in the same name and CNIC.

It further stated that the State Bank of Pakistan has returned several cases where the first two conditions were met but payments could not be processed due to the absence of bank accounts in the owners’ names.

The Director General of Excise Department advised vehicle owners in the relevant categories who have not yet opened bank accounts to do so immediately in order to receive their subsidy payments without delay.

Read More: Petrol relief program extended

Earlier, the Sindh cabinet approved an extension of the petrol relief program to continue supporting motorcyclists across Sindh.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at the CM House, where over Rs30 billion worth of development, welfare, and reform initiatives were also approved.

The meeting focused on key sectors including infrastructure, healthcare, education, governance reforms, and public relief measures.