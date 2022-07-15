Petroleum dealers announce nationwide strike on Monday

The Petroleum dealers association of Pakistan has announced a nationwide strike on July 18, demanding a rise in dealer’s margin, ARY News reported.

The union has summoned a session regarding the strike and negotiations with the government over the dealer’s margin. Petrol pumps cannot operate under the current margin, they claim.

The petrol dealers had announced to stage a nationwide strike on July 18 if the government failed to fulfil their demand of fixing the dealer margin at 6%.

The association said that the minimum wage of an employee has reached Rs25,000 and prices of other commodities were also increased. The dealers said that the margin should be increased up to 6% due to the increase in the expenditures.

Moreover, banners having the strike call and demands of the PPDA were posed at the petrol pumps of different cities. The government has not contacted the PPDA office-bearers to seek withdrawal of their strike call so far.

However, the PM, addressing the nation on July 14, announced a reduction of Rs18.50 per litre of petrol and diesel by Rs40.54 per litre.

Also Read: PM Shehbaz Sharif seeks summary to reduce petroleum prices

“However, now as the prices are declining in the international market the government has decided to pass on the relief to people and therefore reduced the price of petrol and diesel by Rs18.50 and Rs40.54 per litre, respectively,” he added.

Comments