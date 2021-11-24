Low profit margins: Petroleum dealers to observe countrywide strike tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) to observe countrywide strike on November 25 (tomorrow) against low-profit margins.

A spokesperson for the association said that all petrol pumps across the country including Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed on Thursday.

We have no other option but to go on strike as the government has failed to meet the November 17 deadline for the fulfilment of our demands despite the assurance after which the November 5 strike was postponed.

He said the strike could extend to an “unspecified period” if the government continues to ignore the association’s demands.

This is the second time that the association has given a call for a strike in three weeks. They had made a similar announcement for November 5 but withdrew after a government team agreed to increase margins on the sale of petroleum products by 6% within a few days.

Meanwhile, the Petroleum Ministery said that they are in touch with petroleum dealers association. A summary regarding revision of their margins has already been tabled in ECC and a decision will be taken in its next session.

