Petroleum dealers threaten strike against deregulation of petroleum prices

Karachi: The petroleum dealers have warned the government against deregulation of petroleum prices, ARY News reported on Saturday.



According to details, Abdul Sami Khan, Chairman of the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association, held a press conference. He stated that efforts to deregulate petroleum prices had been ongoing for the past three years.

The Chairman mentioned that he received threats but would not back down.

He emphasised that the decision of the deregulation of petroleum prices was made without consulting them.

Abdul Sami Khan explained that the deregulation would result in the sale of smuggled products. He warned a nationwide strike of petrol pumps against the decision.

Abdul Sami Khan revealed that deregulation would lead to an increase in smuggling. He strongly opposed this move and demanded a review of the decision.

Previously, petroleum dealers had written a letter to the Federal Minister of Petroleum, Musadiq Malik.

Khan also demanded a meeting with the Minister of Petroleum to discuss the matter with the PPDA delegation.

