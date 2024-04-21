Petroleum dealers threaten strike amid prices deregulation plan

KARACHI: Petroleum dealers in Pakistan have warned of shutting down business as the government is reportedly working to deregulate petroleum products’ prices, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) Chairman Abdul Sami Khan rejected the likely move, saying that it will result in hiked prices of petroleum products in far-flung areas.

According to the PPDA chief, the move to deregulate petroleum prices will bring skyrocketing inflation in the country.

Khan said that the petroleum dealers have been urging against the move for years and the government has also promised that it will not take such a measure.

However, the PPDA chairman said that despite the promise, the government has asked for recommendations from the ECC regarding the potential plan.

Abdul Sami Khan claimed that the government, by such a move, was attempting to save itself from criticism of the people.

Days earlier, the Oil Tankers Owners Association announced that fuel supply would remain suspended from April 16 against what it called an ‘injustice’ measurement by the authorities concerned.

The association said that it would not be supplying petroleum products in Gilgit Baltistan, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and even at all airports across the country.