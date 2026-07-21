Petroleum minister invites pump owners for talks over daily prices adjustment

ISLAMABAD: Federal Petroleum Minister has invited petrol pump owners’ body for talks over the daily adjustment of the petroleum prices on Tuesday.

The Pakistan Petrol Pump Owners Association has been invited for talks with the petroleum minister today at 4:00 PM.

The meeting’s agenda includes the issues of hike in commission, mechanism of fuel prices change, supply issues and other demands of the petrol pump dealers.

The owners’ association has said the petrol dealers want to resolve the issues with dialogue. “We will announce our future line of action, in case of no positive progress over the demands”, owners body said.

“We will continue the lawful struggle for our democratic rights,” the association stated.

Federal government yesterday issued guidelines to Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) for daily adjustment of the petroleum prices.

The OGRA will not be required government approval for announcement of the prices daily, which will be decided on the basis of the imported cost and the premium, according to the official memo. “In case of not imported, the price will be fixed on the basis of the annual average premium”.

The price of diesel will also be fixed on the imported cost and seven days average rate, as per the document.