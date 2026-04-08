Petrol price in Pakistan likely to reduce by Rs 30 to 60 per litre

ISLAMABAD: Petroleum prices likely to be reduced by Rs 30 to 60 per litre after the prices in international market dropped in result of the ceasefire between Iran and the United States.

The prime minister has issued special instructions after falling petroleum prices in the global market. Prime Minister has directed concerned ministries to extend benefit of the oil prices in international market to people.

“The finance and petroleum ministries have started considering over reduction in fuel prices,” sources said.

The authorities would take decision about change in prices after monitoring crude prices for two days, according to sources.

It is to be mentioned while citing sources that the prices of petroleum products have dropped by 16 percent after announcement of ceasefire in the Middle East war.

It is to be mentioned here that the federal cabinet also considered change in fuel prices in its meeting on the cessation of hostilities in the region in result of Pakistan’s mediation effort.

The cabinet also reviewed the stocks of petroleum products currently available in the country, sources added.

Pakistan’s petrol prices skyrocketed to a historic high of Rs458.41 per litre April 3, 2026. The government’s decision sparked widespread criticism, with citizens expressing frustration over the unprecedented price hike.

Traders warned of protests if the increase is not withdrawn, while rights bodies urged the government to review its decision and provide relief to the public. In response, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a reduction in petrol levy, bringing the price down to PKR 378 per litre, and introduced subsidies for motorcycle users, goods transport vehicles, and passenger vehicles. However, the impact of the price hike is expected to be far-reaching, with potential increases in food prices and construction costs