Petroleum prices likely to go down by Rs5.30

ISLAMABAD: The prices of petroleum products are likely to reduce by up to Rs5.30 per litre in line with the decrease in international oil prices, ARY News reported Friday quoting sources.

A well-placed source informed ARY News that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) is working on a proposal to decrease fuel prices in line with a reduction in global oil prices.

According to a summary forwarded to the finance minister by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), Rs5.30 per litre decrease has been recommended in the price of high-speed diesel, while the price of petrol is likely to go down by Rs0.50 per litre.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will decide the price reduction. If approved, the new prices will come into effect from March 1.

After the approval of the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Finance will issue a notification about the new price.