Petroleum prices still lower in Pakistan: finance ministry

ISLAMABAD: The spokesperson to the Finance Ministry, Muzzammil Aslam on Friday has said that the federal government is charging 1.43 sales tax on petrol products, ARY News reported.

Taking it to Twitter, Muzzammil Aslam said the price of petrol would have been Rs160 per litre if the government continued to charge 17 per cent sales tax.

حکومت سیلز ٹیکس کی مد میں صرف 1.43 فیصد حاصل کرے گی 17 فیصد کے بجائے۰ اندازہ لگائے اگر پورا 17 فیصد وصول کیا جاتا تو قیمت 160 سے بھی زیادہ ہو جاتی اور مزید اگر 30 روپے لیوی لیا جاتا تو پٹرول 180 روپے فی لیٹر ہوتا۰ فی لیٹر 35 روپے حکومت نے اپنے چھوڑے ہیں۰ pic.twitter.com/iRul508c15 — Muzzammil Aslam (@MuzzammilAslam3) November 5, 2021

He further said that the government has also surrendered a petroleum levy of Rs30 per litre. In this context, the government is not charging Rs35 from the masses else the petrol price would have been Rs180 per litre.

The government early Friday jacked up the prices of petrol and diesel by more than Rs8 per litre.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Division, the price of petrol has been hiked by Rs8.03 to Rs145.82 per litre while that of high-speed diesel by Rs8.14 to Rs142.62 per litre.

