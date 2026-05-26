PewDiePie to end YouTube vlogs: Here is why

PewDiePie, also known as Felix Kjellberg took a decision that was largely influenced by concerns about their three-year-old son Björn becoming too involved in online content as he grows older.

In a video message, he said, “Now he’s 3 years old, and we feel like it’s a good time to end the vlogs. If he wants to be part of it, that should be his choice later.”

The YouTuber clarified that while occasional photos or short clips may still appear online, the family no longer wants the pressure of consistently producing content focused on their child and personal life.

According to PewDiePie, the vlog series originally began as a way to share the couple’s move to Japan and their experiences adjusting to a new environment. Over time, the series gained a loyal audience who closely followed their day-to-day life.

He also thanked viewers for supporting the channel during the transition to Japan, saying the audience helped make the experience feel less isolating.

Despite ending the vlogs, PewDiePie remains one of YouTube’s biggest creators, with more than 110 million subscribers worldwide.