PFA discards 18000 kg fat, 3000 kg dead chickens

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) launched a major crackdown against food adulteration and counterfeit food businesses in Lahore, seizing and destroying 18,000 kilograms of animal fat and offal, 600 litres of prepared oil and 3,000 kilograms of dead chickens during enforcement operations conducted in different parts of the provincial capital.

The operations were carried out in Sundar Estate, Shahdara, Tollinton Market and Mondiali Stop on the directions of PFA Director General Syed Musa Raza. During the drive, one case was registered while three suspects were arrested on the spot for violating food safety regulations.

According to a spokesperson, a water plant and a food production unit were shut down over serious violations, while fines amounting to Rs 352,000 were imposed on 19 food outlets.

DG Syed Musa Raza said that officials found the mandatory chemical Methanol Dye and other essential records missing from oil prepared using animal fat. He said food businesses were operating in violation of prescribed regulations, posing potential risks to public health.

The DG said that inspections also revealed the absence of medical certificates for workers, poor hygiene arrangements and improper storage practices. Milk and meat products were found stored together in rusted freezers, contrary to food safety standards.

He said the Punjab Food Authority was actively pursuing those involved in the production and sale of substandard and hazardous edible oil and would continue strict monitoring to ensure the provision of safe and quality food to consumers.

DG Syed Musa Raza said that no concession would be given to the food fraud mafia and that strict legal action would continue against those endangering public health through adulteration and food safety violations.