PFA seizes huge quantity of fake drinks in Multan

MULTAN: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has seized a huge quantity of fake drinks in Multan, ARY news reported on Thursday.

As per details, the Punjab food authority caught a unit producing fake drinks in the name of a famous brand from Multan.

The PFA officials said that around 500-litre unhealthy syrup, 300-litre fake drinks and a loaded rickshaw were confiscated.

An FIR was registered against the owner of the beverages plant at Mumtazabad police station.

The spokesperson of PFA said that the syrup confiscated was kept to use in the making of these fake drinks.

