Pfizer to resume Covid vaccine supply to Pakistan this month

ISLAMABAD: US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has decided to resume Covid-19 vaccine supply to Pakistan this month, ARY News reported.

Sources said Pakistan has purchased 13 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine.

The firm will provide the vaccine to Pakistan in phases with a consignment of 100,000 shots to reach Pakistan this month. The country would get a vaccine consignment every month.

The sources said around 15 million more doses of different Covid-19 vaccines, including Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, will arrive in Pakistan this month. They said 90 per cent of the vaccines to be flown in in July have been purchased by the Government of Pakistan.

The country will likely receive more shots of AstraZeneca vaccine through Covax, they said, adding raw material for production of the homemade vaccine PakVac will also be imported from China’s CanSino this month.

As many as 4.5 million doses of different vaccines have reached Pakistan over the past four days, the sources said, detailing 2.5 million shots of Moderna vaccine were received through Covax on July 2 and another two million doses of Sinopharm vaccine were flown in during the previous 24 hours.

Two million doses of Sinovac vaccine will reach Pakistan in the next two days while its another consignment will arrive after July 20.