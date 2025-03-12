PFL announces Rs 1 million for neglected Asian Games hero

The Pakistan Football League (PFL) has announced a prize money of Rs 1 million for Muhammad Riaz, a former Pakistan footballer who represented the country in the 2018 Asian Games.
Riaz’s story had recently come to light, highlighting his struggles to make ends meet after being forced to leave the football field. He had been forced to sell jalebis at a roadside stall due to severe financial difficulties.
The PFL has stepped in to recognise Riaz’s contributions to Pakistani football and provide him with a platform to revive his career.
PFL Chairman Farhan Junejo stated, “Muhammad Riaz is a prime example of the talented footballers in Pakistan who have been overlooked due to lack of opportunities. We are committed to supporting him and ensuring that his talent is recognized.”
In addition to the prize money, the PFL has also offered Riaz a prominent position in the league and international training opportunities. This move is part of the PFL’s efforts to revive football in Pakistan and provide a platform for talented players to showcase their skills.
Riaz expressed his gratitude to the PFL and Chairman Junejo, saying, “I am thankful for this opportunity to revive my love for football. I will work with the PFL to ensure that no other player is neglected.”
The PFL has also announced plans to provide free kits and training facilities to deprived football players in Hangu, as part of its efforts to promote football development in Pakistan.