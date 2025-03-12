PFL announces Rs 1 million for neglected Asian Games hero

The Pakistan Football League (PFL) has announced a prize money of Rs 1 million for Muhammad Riaz, a former Pakistan footballer who represented the country in the 2018 Asian Games.

The Pakistan Football League (PFL) has announced a prize money of Rs 1 million for Muhammad Riaz, a former Pakistan footballer who represented the country in the 2018 Asian Games.

Riaz’s story had recently come to light, highlighting his struggles to make ends meet after being forced to leave the football field. He had been forced to sell jalebis at a roadside stall due to severe financial difficulties.