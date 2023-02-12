PFMA distances itself from flour mills ‘stealing govt wheat’

LAHORE: The Punjab Flour Mills Association (PFMA) has distanced itself from the mills, which are involved in ‘stealing wheat’ provided by the government, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the association – while distancing itself – said that membership in such mills, which are involved in stealing wheat provided by the government, will be terminated.

Iftikhar Mattu – PFMA Chairman – also called for action against such mills after an ‘impartial investigation’ into the matter. “The membership of such factories would be terminated once the allegations are proved,” he added.

The chairman, however, condemned the Secretary Food for calling all flour mills ‘mafia’ and urged Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif and caretaker Punjab Chief Minister (CM) to take notice of the situation.

A day earlier, Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) Punjab chapter announced to observe a strike from February 13 (Monday) by suspending the supply of flour across the province.

In a statement, Punjab mills association’s chairman Iftikhar Ahmad announced that the millers would not acquire wheat from February 13 and will suspend supply of flour in the markets from February 14.

He asked Punjab food department to table evidence against mills selling wheat, saying that his association was against such mills that were selling wheat.

The association chairman also urged the department to abolish trucking stations and establish sales points at shops for selling flour.

The association condemned the actions under the MPO against flour mills, urging the department to inspect mills as per standard operating procedures (SOPs).

