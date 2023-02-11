Flour mills to go on strike from Feb 13

LAHORE: The Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) Punjab chapter will observe a strike from February 13 (Monday) by suspending the supply of flour across the province, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In a statement, Punjab mills association’s chairman Iftikhar Ahmad announced that the millers would not acquire wheat from February 13 and will suspend supply of flour in the markets from February 14.

He asked Punjab food department to table evidence against mills selling wheat, saying that his association was against such mills that were selling wheat.

The association chairman also urged the department to abolish trucking stations and establish sales points at shops for selling flour.

The association condemned the actions under the MPO against flour mills, urging the department to inspect mills as per standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Earlier this week, Flour mill owners threatened to observe a strike on February 14 after suspending supplies of stock to the markets, ARY News reported on Friday.

Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) Punjab chapter chairman Chaudhry Iftikhar Ahmad Mattu threatened to observe a strike on February 14 if the provincial food department fails to meet their demands.

In a press conference, PFMA Punjab chairman Chaudhry Iftikhar Ahmad Mattu said that the provincial food secretary adopted inappropriate behaviour and wrong policies.

Comments