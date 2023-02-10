Flour mills threaten strike on Feb 14

LAHORE: Flour mill owners have threatened to observe a strike on February 14 after suspending supplies of stock to the markets, ARY News reported on Friday.

Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) Punjab chapter chairman Chaudhry Iftikhar Ahmad Mattu threatened to observe a strike on February 14 if the provincial food department fails to meet their demands.

In a press conference, PFMA Punjab chairman Chaudhry Iftikhar Ahmad Mattu said that the provincial food secretary adopted inappropriate behaviour and wrong policies.

READ: PUNJAB DECIDES TO CHECK FLOUR MILLS’ RECORD AMID WHEAT SHORTAGE



He said that the supply of flour stocks was affected due to the food secretary’s wrong policies. He added that several flour mills were closed. He announced that flour mills will not receive the wheat quota from the government from February 13 and onwards.

Mattu added that the flour mills will halt flour supplies to the markets on February 14 and went on to observe a strike. He demanded the Punjab food department immediately accept their demands.

In another development today, the Karachi Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association announced to unilaterally increase milk prices by Rs20 per litre from February 11.

READ: SINDH GOVT ISSUES 56,000 MT.TN SUBSIDIZED WHEAT QUOTA TO FLOUR MILLS



According to the Dairy Farmers Association spokesperson, the hike in fuel fodder prices has compelled them to jack up the milk prices.

Currently, milk is being sold at Rs190 in the metropolis while the official rate has been fixed at Rs180. After the increase, the per litre price of milk will soar to Rs210.

Recently, Commissioner Karachi ordered to carry out operations and seal dairy shops selling milk at higher prices.

Comments