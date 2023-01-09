Punjab decides to check flour mills’ record amid wheat shortage

LAHORE: The Punjab food department on Monday decided to check the flour mills’ record amid the intense wheat shortage, ARY News reported.

As per details, the food department has asked for three months’ records from flour dealers and shopkeepers.

The officials asked if the floor which is provided by the government to floor mills, reaches the shops, as many shopkeepers complain about the shortage.

DFC and AFC food will collect the data in a week. The flour prices hiked up and there is an intense shortage too.

Earlier, the flour prices have jacked up for the eighth time in two months in Lahore.

The price of a 1kg bag has increased by Rs 10 in the provincial capital Lahore and is now being sold at Rs 160.

The shortage and increased prices of wheat have caused the hike in flour prices. The prices are now increasing on daily basis.

