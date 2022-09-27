Sindh govt issues 56,000 mt.tn subsidized wheat quota to flour mills

Karachi: Sindh govt, in a bid to control skyrocketing flour prices, provided flour mills with 56,000 metric tonnes of wheat, ARY News reported.

The wheat has been provided at a subsidized rate of Rs58.25 per kg. Flour mills have been provided with 2400, 100 kg bags of wheat. The quota would be issued completely until September 30.

However, the subsidized quota would not be provided to mills that plea-bargained with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and mills that are shut.

The release of the wheat quota would result in lowering the flour prices in the open market. Wheat has already dropped by Rs10 per kg in the open market and is selling at Rs80 per kg.

Flour mills in Karachi have been provided with 22,400 metric tonnes of subsidized wheat, taking the retail price of flour down from Rs125 to Rs105.

Other districts such as Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana and Sukkur have also been provided with their quota.

The provision of the quotas to flour mills would result in a dropped flour price.

The Sindh government started releasing the quota to flour mills across the province in a bid to stabilize flour prices on September 23.

