PFUJ gives 72-hour ultimatum to restore ARY News transmission

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has given 72-hour ultimatum to the incumbent government to restore ARY News transmission.

Secretary General of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Rana Azeem has said that if the broadcasting of ARY News is not restored within 72 hours and the cases against journalists are not terminated, then they will stage a sit-in outside the Parliament House.

Read more: ARY NEWS TRANSMISSION: SHC DIRECTS PEMRA TO SUBMIT WRITTEN ASSURANCE

Rana Azeem warned that the protest will continue till the restoration of ARY News transmission, this issue is not only of ARY News but freedom of the press, everyone has to come together, he added.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday directed Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to submit written assurance with regard to the resumption of transmission of ARY News after the authority said that it has not suspended the transmission.

“Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv“

During a hearing on a petition for restoration of ARY NEWS transmission, the court directed the PEMRA to submit a two-line assurance stating that they have no objection on the transmission of the channel.

On August 10, the Sindh High Court (SHC) ordered Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) to immediately ARY News transmission across Pakistan.

Comments