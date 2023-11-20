PFUJ holds countrywide protest rallies against Jan Mohammad Mahar’s murder

KARACHI: Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) on Monday organised countrywide protest rallies and demonstrations against the murder of journalist Jan Mohammad Mehr, ARY News reported.

In Karachi, journalists from all over Sindh gathered at Karachi Press Club and marched towards the CM House to register their protest against the failure of the authorities to arrest the main culprit even after three months.

The demonstrators raised slogans against the caretaker Sindh government and demanded immediate arrest of culprits.

The Protest demonstrations were also held in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Sukkur, Multan, Hyderabad and other cities.

The PFUJ leaders would announce their future course of action at the end of the rally. The action committee will meet immediately after the rally at the KPC and consult with other PFUJ affiliated bodies about the next action plan.

The PFUJ’s Federal Executive Committee (FEC) in its meeting held at Abbottabad from November 3 to 5 had decided to stage a countrywide protest against the murder of Jan Mohammad Mehr. The FEC also constituted the action committee in Sindh under the chairmanship of PFUJ former secretary general, Mazhar Abbas.

Senior journalist and Kawish Television Network (KTN) Sukkur bureau chief had been murdered by unidentified assailants on August 13.

The attackers on a motorcycle had opened fire at Mahar inside his vehicle after he left his office in Sukkur.