‘Phantasm’ star Reggie Bannister passes away at 80

Reggie Bannister – the actor best known for playing ice cream vendor-turned-horror hero Reggie in the cult Phantasm franchise – has died at the age of 80.

Bannister died on August 9, with his wife, Gigi Bannister, by his side, according to a family statement shared with PEOPLE. The actor had been battling the debilitating effects of Parkinson’s disease and was resting at his mountain home with caregivers and his wife, according to his family.

“Reggie Bannister fought debilitating effects of Parkinson’s while resting comfortably in his Mountain home with caregivers and Gigi by his side,” the family said in a statement. “Gigi was with him till the end, as she had vowed, until death and meant it.”

The family also shared what they said was Bannister’s final request to his fans: “It’s never over.”

Bannister became widely recognized for his portrayal of Reggie in the Phantasm horror franchise. The character, initially introduced as an ice cream vendor, becomes one of the series’ central heroes as he battles the mysterious and terrifying Tall Man.

His performance made Reggie one of the most recognizable characters in the cult horror series and earned Bannister a devoted fan base over the course of the franchise.

Following his death, his wife shared an emotional tribute on social media, recalling the actor’s final hours.

“I will see you on the flip side, honey bunny. Save me a hug! Wait for me,” she concluded.