Pharmaceutical firms threaten protests from January 5

LAHORE: The pharmaceutical firms have threatened to start protests from January 5 to mount pressure on the federal government for addressing the sector’s issues, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The country is facing an acute shortage of life-saving drugs due to the wrong policies of the federal government. After facing troubles, the pharmaceutical companies threatened to start protests on January 5.

According to details, insulin for diabetes patients vanished from the market, whereas, several medicines for kidney and cardiac diseases are also unavailable in the pharmacies.

Pakistan Drug Lawyer Forum President Noor Meher told the media that the new stocks of medicines have reached Karachi port, Lahore dry port and other ports of the country but the authorities were not giving clearance.

Meher said that 91 per cent of raw materials for medicines are imported to Pakistan. He added that the employees of the pharma industry are forced to take to streets to protest.

He announced that all pharmaceutical companies will be shut down from January 5 and their employees will stage protest demonstrations across the country.

