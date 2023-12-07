PHC bars authorities from arresting PTI’s Asad Qaiser

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) has barred authorities from arresting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser in already registered cases, ARY News reported.

As per details, the advocate general asked the court to allot some time for preparation of a response to the court.

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim said that the advocate general’s response will be heard on the next hearing however the PTI leader should not be arrested in any case that is already registered against him.

Furthermore, the court will appoint a special legal assistant in this case, at this the case was adjourned till December 12.

Earlier, a district and sessions court in Mardan sent the PTI leader Asad Qaiser to jail on judicial remand in a case pertaining to violent protests in the country on May 9.

The court rejected the police’s request for the physical remand of former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser and sent PTI leader to jail.

Former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser, who had recently been granted bail by a session court, was re-arrested in a fresh case filed in Mardan district.

Mardan District and Sessions Courts Judge Mohammad Zaib granted bail to Asad Qaiser against surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

However, following his release from central prison, police re-arrested Mr Qaiser, citing his suspected involvement in the store attack.

Qaiser, who is accused of corruption in the procurement of equipment for Gajju Khan Medical College, was arrested from Bani Gala, Islamabad, on Nov 3.

The ACE booked Mr Qaiser over his alleged corruption in the purchase of medical equipment for Swabi’s Gajju Khan Medical College.