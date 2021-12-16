PHC clubs petitions against PML-N’s Ameer Muqam, extends bail

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court has clubbed petitions against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) President Amir Muqam to hear them together, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) heard the pre-arrest bail petition of PML-N KP President Amir Muqam in assets beyond income case.

The high court extended the bail of Amir Muqam till December 22 and decided to hear the same genre of cases together in the next hearing.

The PHC judge also remarked that the court will also decide on the maintainability of the case.

While talking to journalists, Amir Muqam said that they will never forget the martyrs of the Army Public School (APS) Peshawar carnage. He censured Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government for consistently rising inflation in the country.

Muqam criticised that the recent move a slight reduction in petrol price will not provide relief to the people after the rate was already jacked up to Rs60 per litre by the government.

He also blamed the PTI-led government for delaying the local government (LG) polls and influencing the upcoming elections by announcing back-to-back development schemes.

Earlier in January, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had converted inquiry into the investigation against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Engineer Amir Muqam, on the charges of possessing assets beyond known means of income.

The NAB KP had started the inquiry against Amir Muqam in July 2019, after orders of the NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal. The inquiry has been transformed into an investigation after the approval of chairman NAB.

The NAB accuses Muqam of purchasing properties in Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar. He is also accused of purchasing precious agricultural land in Swat, Shangla and Peshawar, besides having several bank accounts.

Muqam’s wealth and luxurious lifestyle do not match his known income and that is why an investigation against him was initiated, said officials privy to the matter.

Engineer Amir Muqam is the President of PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He had previously served as an adviser to the then prime minister. He had contested the July 25 election from two National Assembly and two provincial assembly seats on the PML-N ticket but lost all four.

