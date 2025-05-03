PHC constitutes full bench to hear five missing persons’ case

PESHAWAR: Chief Justice Peshawar High Court on Saturday constituted full bench for hearing of the case of the recovery of five missing persons from Hayatabad.

A five-member bench headed by Chief Justice SM Attique Shah will hear the case on May 05. Justice Arshad Ali, Justice Sahibzada Asadullah, Justice Naeem Anwar and Justice Waqar are other members of the bench.

A three member bench of the high court had earlier expressed dissatisfaction over a police report with regard to the missing persons and requested the chief justice to form full court for hearing

The bench had also issued notices to the attorney general Pakistan and interior secretary, and IGP to produce five persons on May 05.

The bench had ordered that the petitioner and his other family members should not be harassed in any manner.

The petitioner claimed that five of his close relatives, were taken away by police from their residence in Hayatabad area of Peshawar a few days ago and their whereabouts had not been known since then.