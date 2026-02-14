PHC: DC Chitral submits report in glacier ice extraction case

PESHAWAR: The Deputy Commissioner Chitral on Saturday submitted written reply in the glacier ice extraction case in the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

“Ice extraction from glaciers poses major threat to the environment and the water sources,” according to the report.

The district administration has informed the court that the ice cutting and transportation in Lower Chitral has been banned under section 144.

“Police and the administration have been ordered to ensure enforcement of section 144 and action against the violators under the instructions from the high court,” district administration said.

Following a petition from environment lawyer Tariq Afghan, the high court issued orders to ban the cutting and transportation of glacier ice for commercial purposes.

The decision was made due to the environmental impact of glacier ice extraction, which includes accelerating glacial melt and increasing the risk of catastrophic glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs).

The case highlights the importance of civic oversight, institutional vigilance, and rule of law in combating environmental offences and graft.