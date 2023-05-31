33.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Advertisement -

PHC declares PTI leaders arrest under MPO ‘illegal’

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) Wednesday suspended the detention of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance (MPO), ARY News reported.

A two-member PHC bench comprising Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Arshad Ali announced the reserved verdict and quashed the MPO orders of deputy commissioners.

Similarly, the PHC also ordered the release of arrested PTI leaders and activists under 3-MPO.

May 9 events

It is pertinent to mention here that several PTI lawmakers and members had been arrested following the May 9 violence, wherein military installations including General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and Corps Commander House Lahore were attacked after the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan.

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of PTI workers.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Keeping in view the current delay, Can Pakistan move forward without IMF?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.