PHC directs KP to fix place for protest demos, rallies in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday directed the KP government to allocate a place for protest demonstrations and public meetings, ARY News reported.

A bench of the high court was hearing a petition against protests at the Assembly Chowk and other roads of Peshawar.

The court observed that some 12 to 20 hit the road and block it without any response from the administration.

“In a civilized society no one dare to move ahead when seeing a solitary policeman,” Justice Roohul Ameen observed. “Here, even the police and doctors beaten with sticks,” the court further said.

“There must be some responsibility of the government, someone have to look into the matter,” Justice Ameen said.

“Provincial government should prepare SOPs for it in the light of the Supreme Court decision,” he said. The government should fix a place for protest demos and public meetings, the court said.

