PHC extends interim bail of Sher Afzal Marwat, restrains his arrest

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday heard a petition of PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat seeking cancellation of FIR registered against him, ARY News reported.

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Sahibzada Asadullah heard the case.

Marwat in his plea said that 23 FIRs have been registered in the province against him on political grounds and sought abrogation of the cases against him.

“You are visiting everywhere so as FIRs registered,” Justice Sahibzada Asadullah remarked. “We are going to Punjab after Eid to launch the protest movement, more cases likely to be registered there” Sher Afzal Marwat said.

“What is future of these case,” Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim asked the Advocate General.

“There are 353 FIRs registered in the province, provincial government has constituted a committee to conduct scrutiny of these cases,” AG KP said. “The scrutiny will decide, which cases have been registered on political grounds,” AG further said.

“The committee will recommend cancellation of the cases registered on political grounds,” he added.

The court extended interim bail of Sher Afzal Marwat until May 22 and restrained concerned departments from his arrest.