PHC hears contempt plea against ANP’s Aimal Wali

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday resumed hearing of contempt petition against ANP leader Aimal Wali Khan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Chief Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan had summoned Aimal Wali Khan today to explain his position over an interview.

Chief Justice expressed his resentment over noise outside the courtroom after arrival of the ANP leader. “Keep them silent, otherwise I won’t hear the case,” Justice Muhammad Ibrahim told the DSP security.

ANP workers scuffled with petitioner Fazal Muhammad Khan. They were witnessed chasing behind the fleeing petitioner and manhandling him.

Later, he resumed hearing of petition against Aimal Wali Khan.

“You are younger, my son is also of your age, you are like my child,” chief justice told Aimal Wali.

“I have only complained,” Aimal Wali Khan said. “Men do not complain, only women do it,” chief justice said.

“Our cases not being heard in court, Aimal Wali filed a case but was not heard,” ANP lawyer said. “One party’s cases are being heard here not ours,” Aimal Wali said.

“Your case twice put in the hearing list, but your lawyer failed to appear thus the hearing was adjourned,” chief justice.

The court summoned the record of all ANP cases.

“I respect the court and could not even think about contempt of the court,” Aimal Wali said.

“We apologize, the court has heard us with great restraint'” Barrister Amir Khan said told the court.

“Bacha Khan and Wali Khan are not only your grandfathers, they are also our elders,” Chief Justice Ibrahim Khan said.

“You go back and refute what you have stated,” chief justice further said.

In a previous hearing the petitioner’s counsel referred interview of Awami National Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s president Aimal Wali seeking contempt proceedings against him.

