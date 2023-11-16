PHC hears PTI’s contempt plea over preventing party meetings

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court on Thursday heard PTI’s contempt plea over preventing its workers conventions and public meetings, ARY News reported.

A division bench of the high court comprises of Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice S.M. Ateeq, while hearing the petition issued notices to the IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and deputy commissioner Mansehra. The court summoned them in the next hearing of the case.

Additional Attorney General told the court that the deputy commissioner sent the PTI application for the event to the DPO, who didn’t grant permission.

“Why the permission not granted when they were intending to organize the public meeting within a compound,” Justice Ijaz Anwar questioned. “The court had granted permission, if they wanted to hold a gathering in a closed premises they could do so,” Justice Anwar remarked.

“The party’s convention was scheduled on November 05 and the deputy commissioner was given application for permission on Oct 30 but the administration disallowed,” Shah Faisal advocate said. “They demolished the stage and taken chairs with them,” the party lawyer said.

The court issued notices to the IG Police and the DC Mansehra and adjourned the hearing until November 21.