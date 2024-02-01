PHC informed missing PTI Kohat leader contacted family

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday heard Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Kohat general secretary’s recovery case, ARY News reported.

Petitioner Afzal Shinwari, brother of missing Salman Shinwari, told the court that after yesterday’s court hearing his brother had contacted the family. “Salman Shinwari told us, he is okay and asked us to wait for some days,” petitioner said.

“It is good he is okay and living, he will return after the objective for which he has been made guest, will be fulfilled,” Chief Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan remarked.

Earlier, AAG Sanaullah told the court that he has contacted concerned officials and prepared report. “If the officer nominated in petition has given reply,” chief justice asked.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case until February 12.

The bench yesterday told the government it would constitute a larger bench for hearing the case of the ‘enforced disappearance’ of Salman Shinwari if his whereabouts were not traced until Thursday (today).

The bench was hearing a habeas corpus petition, stating that the detainee was taken into custody on Jan 27 and since then his whereabouts were not known.