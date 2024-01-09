PHC issues notice to ANP’s Aimal Wali over contempt petition

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has summoned ANP leader Aimal Wali Khan on January 11 in a contempt of court case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Chief Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan said that Aimal Wali Khan should appear before the court and explain his statement.

Petitioner’s counsel said that Awami National Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s president Aimal Wali in an interview said that he knew the chief justice, who belongs to Asad Qaisar’s village.

He said, he also remained in ‘Malgari Wakeelan’, lawyer said. “What is ‘Malgari Wakeelan’,” the chief asked. ” It is the lawyers wing of the ANP”, Barrister Sarwar Shah replied.

“If I was affiliated with their party, they would issue threats to their workers,” Justice Ibrahim remarked.

“Mr. Advocate General come, see what they are saying,” the justice said. “You are working as a judge for 31 years,” AG replied. “Perhaps, he wasn’t born at that time,” Justice Ibrahim remarked.

“Aimal Wali Khan has also said that the Chief Justice will return to law practice after his retirement,” petitioner’s counsel said.

“I have not to join any political party after retirement,” chief justice said. “We are issuing notice to Aimal Wali to appear in court and explain himself,” he said.

“I don’t know much about Aimal Wali, neither saw him. The statement seems the contempt of court,” he added.