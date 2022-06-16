PHC issues notice to LG Secretary in local councils powers case

PESHAWAR: A division bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday issued notices to the Secretary Local Government and DC Mardan in the case pertaining to transfer of powers to local representatives, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A division bench of the high court, comprised of Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan heard the case.

Counsel of the petitioner, pleaded to the court that the powers not being handed over to the Mayor and Tehsil Chairman.

Babar Khan Yousufzai Advocate said that the Mayor of Mardan even not being provided office.

The bench issued summons to the respondents and adjourned the hearing until June 30.

It is to be mentioned here that the elected local government representatives had recently staged a protest outside the provincial legislature to demand funds and powers to resolve the local problems.

They were seeking funds and offices to work for the people who had elected them with the hope to resolve the civic issues.

The protesting LG representatives were complaining that the KP government had not released them the required resources as well as offices even six months after their election.

They also rejected the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s amendments to the Local Government Act.

