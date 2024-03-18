PHC issues restraining order to FIA in Shandana Gulzar probe

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court has restrained the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) over any against Shandana Gulzar, a PTI-backed lawmaker, ARY News reported on Monday.

Additional Attorney General (AAG) objected over the jurisdiction of the petition, “the notice has been issued to Shandana Gulzar from Lahore”.

“If the notice has been served by the FIA Lahore, how could the case be filed here,” the bench remarked. “Shandana Gulzar has been an MNA, what are charges against her,” the bench questioned.

“She has been involved in negative propaganda against the national institutions,” AAG said.

The court directed the parties to submit their replies, adjourned the hearing till March 25.

The FIA had summoned Shandana Gulzar MNA on March 14 in Lahore.

The PML-N had filed complaint in the FIA over allegations levelled by the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) lawmaker over Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz.

Punjab’s Information Minister Uzma Bukhari said that Shandana Gulzar should provide evidence of her allegations. “We will not allow her to flee,” Bukhari said.