PHC issues written order on lifting ban on CNG stations

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has issued its written order on allowing the CNG stations to function three days a week after declaring the district administration’s order regarding a ban on the gas stations ‘illegal’.

Yesterday, a two-member bench of the high court comprising Justice Lal Jan Khattak and Justice Musarrat Hilali had declared the district administration’s order for the closure of CNG stations illegal following the petition of the CNG stations’ owners.

It has been ordered to allow the functioning of CNG stations three days in a week from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm on Friday, Monday and Wednesday.

The deputy commissioner (DC) Peshawar had issued a notification to impose Section 144 due to the gas shortage in the system, imposing a ban on CNG stations till January 20.

The PHC stated in its verdict that the court was aware of a gap between supply and demand but it will never allow anyone to seize the basic rights of citizens. It added that the violation of the orders will come under the category of contempt of court.

It further stated that the association and gas supply company are permitted to change the schedule after holding consultations.

